Preparing for Brexit: London mayor in Mumbai tomorrow on first India tour

mayor will be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow as part of his first official tour to three Indian cities to promote the British capital's resilience and strengths



Apart from Mumbai, Khan would be visiting Delhi and Amritsar in India and then fly to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in on his six-day tour to six cities.



As part of the Indian leg of the trade mission aimed at promoting new business links between India and London, the mayor has a series of meetings planned with senior politicians, business leaders, regional leaders as well as Bollywood personalities.His central message will be that the British capital remains open to Indian talent"Following last year's EU referendum, it is far more important to get the message of is open out far and wide and I will be taking that message to India and Pakistan," he said on the eve of his visit.Khan would be taking the Jet Airways' recently launched third direct London-Mumbai flight." is doing their bit to ensure that the London-India relationship really takes off. The new flight comes as a major boost for the relationship between our two countries and an opportunity to not only deepen and expand our economic ties but to forge even closer social and cultural ties too," he said.Mumbai-headquartered recently added a third direct flight between and Mumbai, taking the total number of direct flights between and India to four with two existing direct routes to Mumbai and one to Delhi.Jet Airways's CEO, Vinay Dube, said it reflects the confidence the company has in the robustness of the UK market."Whenever people in India think about travelling abroad, the very first city that comes to mind is At Jet Airways, we try and follow our customers, and want to play our part in bringing India and the UK closer together," he said."The UK is very important to us. The mayor is going on a trade mission and there is a wide spectrum of travellers on this circuit who are flying Jet. Every aspect is growing," he said.The mayor of Londonwill be accompanied by his Deputy Mayor for Business, Rajesh Agrawal. Their packed itinerary in India will include discussions on business and investment, infrastructure and the environment as well as visas and other opportunities to work together more closely.