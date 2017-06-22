Preparing for NDA II 2017? Here's the set-up way to help you

If you are preparing for the National Defense Academy II which will be conducted on September 10, 2017 Sunday, you need an extra boost in terms of valuable tips that would help you come out with flying colours. You would be surrounded by a lot of questions, doubts and anxieties as this is one of the highly competitive examinations that will set you up for one of the country’s top disciplines, the Indian Defense forces namely Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. Who wouldn’t want serve this great nation with prestige? Keep in mind that these exams differ from school or university exams. Therefore, you must show utmost sincerity toward your goal. Before the tips, let’s look at the paper pattern and syllabus.



The NDA exam has two papers; and (GA)



Paper 1 (2 hrs 30 mins) 300 Marks Paper 2 General Ability (2 hrs 30 mins) 600 Marks Total 900 Marks

Syllabus:

Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Part B of Paper 2 (GA) will be set in English and Hindi.

The Paper covers topics like Trigonometry, Algebra, Differential Calculus, Vector Algebra, Matrices, Determinants, Integral Calculus, Statistics and Probability. Paper includes English and General Knowledge.

Following is the S.E.T.U.P way that would be of greater assistance to you:

Scheduling: Make a schedule for practicing a fixed set of questions daily. It is essential to get organized first. Make it a daily habit to solve questions. Initially you may start with one test or a question paper depending on your capacity. One should be able to practice 2-4 full length question sets in the last month before the exam. You may have a stop watch to measure your performance while practicing.

Ensuring No Distractions: Any competitive exam from any part of the world demands one-pointed attention and concentration from you, Ensure that there are no distractions around. It makes sense to have a group study with your friends preparing for the same. A group study would help you gain new insights or techniques to solve the problems quickly. However, if you are not comfortable with group study, you may practice alone and meet your friends once in a week for guidance.

Taking Mock Tests: The best way to evaluate your ability to solve and performance is taking Mock Tests conducted by coaching institutes for competitive exams or free online mock tests. A Mock test is an which serves practice for future exams.Or you can take Mock test by yourself. Never take these tests lightly. One should be doing minimum two to three tests daily. Regular practice would sharpen your skills in solving the questions related to Math. The best part of Mock test is that it prompts you to gradually increase your problem solving speed.

Under No Stress: When it comes to your question set, never get overcome by stress. These psychological barriers do impact your performance. Time management is the key. Once you get your Mock question set, go through the section and see all the questions if possible. Select the problems thoughtfully. It is not compulsory to solve each and every question of all the sections. Solve easier questions first and mark the tough ones. Once you are done with the easy ones, start at once the marked ones. And most important, never ever get hooked up to one single question. It is a huge risk. If you are not able to solve it in one minute, leave for the next.

Pals & Teachers: Last but not the least, if some concepts are not clear, please discuss with your friends or teacher well in advance. If you start looking for help few days before the exam, your friends or even best friend who is also preparing for the same will not be able to help you!

These are general tips anyone can follow. It is best to follow what suits you. Different candidates have different methods or approach to problem solving. The final aim is to score maximum and get ready for personal interviews!