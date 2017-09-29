Presence of butterflies indicates relative health of the environment

Come on,” our team member Devendra Singh mutters, crouching in the grass, heedless of the heat and dust. “You know you want to sit.” The tiny butterfly flutters around, tirelessly. The remaining six members of the team, including me, crouch with him, waiting for the insect to settle down, show us its wings, allow us to photograph and identify it in a field guide. The group that took the butterfly census in Delhi Who would’ve thought Delhi’s first butterfly census would be such hot and sweaty work? Our ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?