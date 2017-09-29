Presence of butterflies indicates relative health of the environment

Come on,” our team member Devendra Singh mutters, crouching in the grass, heedless of the heat and dust. “You know you want to sit.” The tiny butterfly flutters around, tirelessly. The remaining six members of the team, including me, crouch with him, waiting for the insect to settle down, show us its wings, allow us to photograph and identify it in a field guide. The group that took the butterfly census in Delhi Who would’ve thought Delhi’s first butterfly census would be such hot and sweaty work? Our ...