President doesn't favour two executive authorities in state: Hamid Ansari

Vice President on Sunday said outgoing President had last week told Governors and Lt Governors that their role is "mainly confined to giving advice to Chief Minister" as "there cannot be two functional executive authorities in a state".

Ansari cited Mukherjee's remarks in his speech at the for Mukherjee in the Central Hall of parliament.

He also said Mukherjee had noted that the Governor has no discretion but to accept the verdict of floor test in certain situations.

"In a farewell dinner for Governors and Lt Governors last week, President Mukherjee spoke about the constitutional design by which 'there cannot be two functional executive authorities in a state' and the governors role, therefore, is 'mainly confined to giving advice to chief minister'," Ansari said.

"He (Mukherjee) added that in certain situation the Governor has no discretion but to accept the verdict of the floor test. He advised the Governors to implement diligently their constitutional responsibility in regard to the areas in the states," he added.

Mukherjee's remarks assume significance in the wake of present spat between Puducherry Chief Minister and Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi. There was a tussle earlier between Delhi between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung and there have been instances in the past of differences between Chief Ministers and Governors.

Ansari also lauded Mukherjee for adorning the highest office in the land with great distinction and dignity.

"His contribution in enrishing our life, parliamentary institutions, and political discourse are highly regarded along with his unshakable believe in the idea of India," he added.