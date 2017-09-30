President Kovind approves appointment of five Governors, one LG

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved the appointment of five Governors and one Lieutenant Governor.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Admiral (Retd.) Devendra Kumar Joshi, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, NM, VSM, as the LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of Jagdish Mukhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the President's office said in an official statement.

The statement also said that the President has approved the appointment of Brigadier (Retd.) B.D. Mishra as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Bihar, Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor of Assam and Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya.
