President Kovind approves appointment of five Governors, one LG

President on Saturday approved the appointment of five Governors and one Lieutenant Governor.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Admiral (Retd.) Devendra Kumar Joshi, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, NM, VSM, as the LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the President's office said in an official statement.

The statement also said that the President has approved the appointment of Brigadier (Retd.) as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Governor of Bihar, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, as the Governor of Assam and Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya.