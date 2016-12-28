President Mukherjee offers prayers at Tirumala temple

President on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, he had 'darshan' around 2 pm.

The President, who is on a southern sojourn in Hyderabad, reached Renigunta Airport by a special aircraft. Narasimhan and senior officials welcomed him at the airport.

Mukherjee first visited Tiruchanur and offered prayers at Sri temple before proceeding to Tirumala.

Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy, Executive Officer D Sambasiva Rao and other officials welcomed the President at Tirumala temple.