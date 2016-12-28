TRENDING ON BS
President Mukherjee offers prayers at Tirumala temple

He visited Tiruchanur and offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi temple before proceeding to Tirumala

IANS  |  Tirupati 

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, he had 'darshan' around 2 pm.

The President, who is on a southern sojourn in Hyderabad, reached Renigunta Airport by a special aircraft. Narasimhan and senior officials welcomed him at the airport.

Mukherjee first visited Tiruchanur and offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple before proceeding to Tirumala.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy, Executive Officer D Sambasiva Rao and other officials welcomed the President at Tirumala temple.

