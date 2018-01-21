JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bawana fire: Delhi Mayor demands apology from CM Kejriwal over 'fake' video
Business Standard

President order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous': AAP

Madanlal, one of the 20 disqualified MLAs, said that all hopes hinge upon the judiciary and the party is expecting some relief tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party's 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party's 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today described President Ram Nath Kovind's order disqualifying 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit as "unconstitutional" and "dangerous for democracy". The president today accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs. Madanlal, one of the 20 disqualified MLAs, said that all hopes hinge upon the judiciary and the party is expecting some relief tomorrow. Reacting to the development, senior AAP leader Ashutosh said, "President's order to disqualify AAP MLAs is unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy." Alka Lamba, who is among the 20 AAP MLAs disqualified, said the decision was "painful" and the president should have heard them out before arriving at any conclusion. The AAP MLAs had also sought time from the president. The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. The AAP has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on EC's recommendation.

The court has listed the case for a hearing on Monday. "We are expecting relief from the court. Our petition is coming up for hearing tomorrow," Madanlal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency, said.

First Published: Sun, January 21 2018. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements