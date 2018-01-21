President order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous': AAP

Delhi's ruling Party (AAP) today described Ram Nath Kovind's order disqualifying 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit as "unconstitutional" and "dangerous for democracy". The today accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs. Madanlal, one of the 20 disqualified MLAs, said that all hopes hinge upon the judiciary and the party is expecting some relief tomorrow. Reacting to the development, said, "President's order to disqualify AAP MLAs is unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy." Alka Lamba, who is among the 20 AAP MLAs disqualified, said the decision was "painful" and the should have heard them out before arriving at any conclusion. The AAP MLAs had also sought time from the The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. The AAP has also approached the High Court seeking a stay on EC's recommendation.

The court has listed the case for a hearing on Monday. "We are expecting relief from the court. Our petition is coming up for hearing tomorrow," Madanlal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency, said.