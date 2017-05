will give way the 64th Film Awards in on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M and MoS Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be present on the occasion.

The awards had been announced last month.

Akshay Kumar has been chosen for the best actor Award for Hindi movie 'Rustom'.

Surabhi has been named as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film 'Minnaminungu-The Firefly'.