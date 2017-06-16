Presidential election 2017: Rajnath, Naidu meet Sonia Gandhi

As Pranab Mukherjee's term comes to an end on July 24, Presidential election will be held on July 17

Union ministers and M on Friday met to discuss the Presidential poll as part of the ruling BJP's outreach to stitch a consensus on the official nominee.



Singh and Naidu arrived at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence to help evolve an agreement on the crucial election scheduled for tomorrow.



The meeting lasted for 30 minutes. However, it was not immediately known as to what transpired at the meeting.



Senior leaders and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the meeting, seen as the first major outreach with the opposition on the significant matter.



The meeting comes barely two days after a sub group of opposition leaders constituted by met in Azad's chamber to discuss the opposition strategy.



The meeting had decided to wait for the proposal on the matter before taking a further view.

Press Trust of India