Presidential Election Polls: 100% voting in 16 states, all eyes on counting tomorrow

Sixteen states and a union territory registered 100 per cent polling in the presidential election, official figures released in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

The lowest percentage of 86.67 per cent in the Monday voting was registered by Meghalaya while it was 95 per cent for Mizoram.

The states with 100 per cent polling are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Uttarakhand, apart from the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Many other states recorded over 99 per cent votes, with overall polling percentage coming to 99.41 per cent.

A total of 776 MPs and 4,120 MLAs were eligible to vote. The total value of votes of the electoral college is 10,98,903.

Democratic Alliance nominee was pitted against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar for the top elected office in the country. The counting will be taken up on July 20.