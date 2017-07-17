Presidential elections 2017: 100% polling in Uttarakhand, all 70 MLAs vote

-
ALSO READPresidential elections 2017: Kovind likely to sail through as numbers favour NDA Trivendra Singh Rawat to be CM of Uttarakhand Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will find organisational skills handy Uttarakhand verdict LIVE: Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as CM Uttarakhand gets a 'pracharak' CM in Trivendra Singh Rawat
-
All 70 MLAs from Uttarakhand on Monday cast their votes for the presidential election here, with an MLA from Bihar also exercising his franchise at the state Assembly.
According to an official spokesman, the polling started at 10 AM at a voting booth in the state Assembly. Till 2:15 PM, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Speaker Premchand Aggarwal had cast their votes along with all 70 MLAs.
MLA from Bihar Virendra Kumar also cast his vote here.
The NDA has fielded former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the top constitutional post, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is the joint opposition candidate.
Counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various state capitals.
The tenure of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU