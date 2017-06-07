TRENDING ON BS
Presidential poll to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: EC

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nasim Zaidi
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi with Election Commissioner A K Joti addresses a press conference announcing the schedule of the upcoming election for the 14th President of India, in New Delhi

The presidential poll would be held on July 17, the Election Commission on Wednesday announced.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.



"The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters.

A notification would be issued on June 14, he said.

Elected members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies including assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry are eligible to take part in the election.

