Presidential poll to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: EC

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24

The would be held on July 17, the on Wednesday announced.



The term of President ends on July 24.



"The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20," Chief Election Commissioner told reporters.



A notification would be issued on June 14, he said.



Elected members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies including assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry are eligible to take part in the election.

Press Trust of India