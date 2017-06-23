Presidential polls: Why Opposition has picked Meira Kumar against Kovind

Oppn selected Kumar in a bid to woo back JD(U), ensure that BSP did not break away

Oppn selected Kumar in a bid to woo back JD(U), ensure that BSP did not break away

The opposition zeroed in on former Speaker for three good reasons — her caste, her state and her party.



Worried about cracks in the opposition over the NDA's nominee, Ram Nath Kovind, the opposition selected Congress's Kumar in a bid to woo back the JD(U) and ensure that the did not break away.



The JD(U) on Wednesday said it would back Kovind, while the had said it would not take a "negative" stand towards the candidature of a dalit after the announced their candidate was a dalit from UP earlier this week.



The on Thursday supported the Opposition's candidate, stressing that was "more capable and popular" than Kovind.



At a 17-party opposition meeting today, chief proposed the names of three people — Kumar, ex-home minister and former member Bhalchandra Mungekar.



"It was RJD chief Yadav who pitched for Kumar. Two things went in her favour. One that she belongs to the and was selected by its chief Sonia Gandhi," sources in a Left party said.



Second, the fact that she was "the daughter of Bihar" would "impel to re-think his decision to support Kovind who comes from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh", the sources said.



Third, of course, she was a dalit, with an impressive political background.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav appealed to Bihar to change his mind on the issue, and said he would discuss this with the CM in Patna.



"I will meet and will urge him to change his decision to support the candidate. I will tell him not to commit a historic blunder. I will ask him to think again," Yadav said.

Press Trust of India