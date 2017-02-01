Prez Mukherjee, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi condole Ahamed's death

Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP on Wednesday passed away in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest in Parliament the previous day.

Ahamed collapsed in the House while President Pranab Mukherjee was addressing the joint session on the first day of the Budget Session. He was taken to the government-run RML hospital where his death was confirmed at 2.30 am on Wednesday.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader represented Kerala's Malappuram constituency in the Lok Sabha.

President Pranab Mukherjee and political leaders across party lines condoled the death of the senior politician. Here's what everyone said:

President Mukherjee: " was a tireless campaigner for welfare of underprivileged, his services to the nation will be long remembered."

PM Narendra Modi: "Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences."

"Mr. devoted significant efforts towards Kerala's progress. His role in deepening India's ties with West Asia was notable.

"The continuous efforts of Mr. for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: "Condolences on the sad demise of E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian and former union minister. May the departed soul rest in peace."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi: "He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple lifestyle and commitment to the cause of people was an example to an entire generation."

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi: Deeply saddened by the demise of E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian and a valued colleague, he served his country with honour and dedication. My thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief."