Prez poll: BJP chief tasks Rajnath, Jaitley and Naidu to reach out to Oppn

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah announced a three-member committee to consult other political parties on a candidate for the country's next President. This comes two days before a meeting of representatives of 17 parties in the opposition, to get a common candidate for the presidential poll, scheduled for July 17. Filing of nominations for the election begins on June 14 and continues till June 28. The BJP committee comprises Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu. "This committee will consult leaders of different ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?