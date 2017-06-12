Prez poll: BJP chief tasks Rajnath, Jaitley and Naidu to reach out to Oppn

They're to discuss with other parties, to get as wide an agreement as possible

New Delhi, 12 JuneBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah announced a three-member committee to consult other political parties on a candidate for the country's next President.This comes two days before a meeting of representatives of 17 parties in the opposition, to get a common candidate for the presidential poll, scheduled for July 17. Filing of nominations for the election begins on June 14 and continues till June 28. The BJP committee comprises Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu. "This committee will consult leaders of different political parties and try to evolve a consensus," the party said.The electoral college numbers are stacked against the opposition. It appears these parties would agree to put up a common candidate only if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were to field somebody with a strident 'Hindutva' image. Opposition leaders also conceded there could be an erosion in their unity if the BJP were to field an "acceptable ...

Archis Mohan