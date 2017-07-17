TRENDING ON BS
ATP rankings: Federer rises to 3rd rank, Murray keeps top spot
Prez poll: NCP denies reports it supported Kovind, says it voted for Meira

This is all baseless. NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself declared party's support for Meira, says Patel

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Meira Kumar Vs Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017
Meira Kumar Vs Ram Nath Kovind

Amid reports of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) voting for National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, party leader Praful Patel on Monday clarified that all their MPs and MLAs have voted for Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Patel said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had declared his support for Meira in the beginning itself.

"This is all baseless. NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself declared the party's support for Meira Kumar. All the MPs and MLAs have voted for her," Patel told ANI.

Patel, however, also opined that the one, who can maintain the dignity of the President's post, should win.

"This is the supreme post of the country. It is the President's responsibility to safeguard the Constitution. We wish that the person who can maintain the dignity of the post and protect the Constitution wins," he said.

Earlier, as per reports, it was said that the NCP has extended its support to Kovind, leading to a huge gain for the NDA and loss for the Opposition.

The polling for the Presidential election is underway.

The verdict will be out once the counting takes place on July 20.

