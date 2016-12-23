Prices of HIV, diabetes and angina drugs slashed by up to 44%

The National Drug Pricing Regulator has also fixed the retail prices of 29 formulations

Prices of over 50 essential including those used for the treatment of infection, diabetes, anxiety disorders, bacterial infections, angina and acid reflux have been capped by the government, leading to a price cut in the range of 5 per cent to 44 per cent.



The National Drug Pricing Regulator has also fixed the retail prices of 29 formulations.



" has fixed/revised ceiling prices of 55 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under (Price Control) Amendment Order,2016 and retail price of 29 formulations under DPCO, 2013 in related Notification /order dated 23.12.2016," National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said in a statement.



On being contacted about the price reduction, Chairman Bhupendra Singh told PTI: "The prices have been reduced in the range of 5 to 44 per cent, with the average being about 25 per cent".



As stipulated under the (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013, fixes ceiling price of essential medicines of Schedule I.



In respect of medicines not under price control, manufacturers are allowed to increase the maximum retail price by 10 per cent annually.



The calculation for essential is based on the simple average of all medicines in a particular therapeutic segment with sales of more than 1 per cent.



The government had notified the 2013, which covers 680 formulations, with effect from May 15, 2014, replacing the 1995 order that regulated prices of only 74 bulk drugs.



Set up in 1997, has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of and monitoring of prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs.

Press Trust of India