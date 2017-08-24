The Supreme Court's nine-judge Bench, in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, upheld the as a fundamental right.

Overruling the M P Sharma (1962) and Kharak Singh (1954) judgements, the apex court said that the is protected under Article 21 of the

Celebrating the judgement, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote that the "freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched and enlarged". He added, "Privacy is the core of personal liberty. Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence."



Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury described the judgement as "far-reaching", adding that it would "have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives". Yechury tweeted: "Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental "



The Congress' official Twitter handle called it a win for liberty.



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal called it a "very important" judgement and thanked the apex court.

