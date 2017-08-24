-
ALSO READRight to privacy: These links will help you understand what is at stake Right to privacy in the Supreme Court: A timeline of how we reached here Privacy a fundamental right, says SC: All you need to know about the issue Right to Privacy a fundamental right, rules Supreme Court Right to Privacy: 9-judge Bench will decide on Aadhaar issue today
-
Privacy is a fundamental right. The freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched and enlarged.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 24, 2017
Privacy is the core of personal liberty. Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 24, 2017
Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury described the judgement as "far-reaching", adding that it would "have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives". Yechury tweeted: "Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy."
Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy https://t.co/mZJeL9Ax9U— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017
A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017
We have been opposed to mandatory Aadhaar, data misuse by foreign tech corporates. This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017
Liberty wins in SC's landmark judgement.— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2017
Modi Govt's attempt to dismantle #RightToPrivacy overruled!
Thank u SC for this v important judgement— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2017
SC upholds the right to privacy Nothing vague or amorphous about it. People thank the Honourable Judges. These are moments that make India.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017
Now who will tell CJI - his order of NIA probe into 24 yr old woman's decision to convert, marry violates #Fundamental #RightToPrivacy ?— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 24, 2017
Reupping - Many fought hard and smart for Privacy. Here are accounts of four - Rhodes scholar to Carnatic singer. https://t.co/9gdMEJerCa— seema chishti (@seemay) August 24, 2017
Final Score -— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 24, 2017
Privacy 9:0 Aadhaar#RightToPrivacy
The lawyers who argued, those who assisted, perhaps most of all Usha Ramanathan, are to be thanked for the #RighToPrivacy https://t.co/uYcqi81XFF— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) August 24, 2017
right to privacy is at the core of who you are and what you do. thank you SC for standing by it! #RightToPrivacy— Biju Dwarakanath (@biju22778) August 24, 2017
Will be interesting to see how #RightToPrivacy applies - not just to #Aadhar- but to the awful #Sec377 that criminalizes sexual orientation— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 24, 2017
Hope private companies terms and conditions will now on be one simple line, "Your info will not be shared with anyone else". #RightToPrivacy— Arun Sharma (@ArunBhardvaj) August 24, 2017
Another Great victory for CM Modiji. I reiterate this, please help and support him #DestroyTheAadhaar #RightToPrivacy pic.twitter.com/8Ftx4dXpvM— #DestroyTheAadhaar (@nitinsachdeva22) August 24, 2017
If you are so concerned about your #RightToPrivacy then first of all delete your twitter and Facebook accounts ! I dare you !!— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) August 24, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU