JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Privacy a fundamental right, says SC: All you need to know about the issue
Business Standard

Privacy a fundamental right: Social media hails landmark SC ruling

SC said that the Right to Privacy is protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Landmark Supreme Court ruled on right to privacy verdict

The Supreme Court's nine-judge Bench, in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, upheld the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.

Overruling the M P Sharma (1962) and Kharak Singh (1954) judgements, the apex court said that the Right to Privacy is protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. 

Here's how social media reacted to the landmark judgement

Celebrating the judgement, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote that the "freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched and enlarged". He added, "Privacy is the core of personal liberty. Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence."



Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury described the judgement as "far-reaching", adding that it would "have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives". Yechury tweeted: "Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy.



The Congress' official Twitter handle called it a win for liberty. 


 
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal called it a "very important" judgement and thanked the apex court.



 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%