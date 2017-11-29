Private cloud will grow to $26 bn in 2022: Report

Even though companies are fast embracing public and private solutions, the market for private environment will grow to $26 billion in 2022 — up from $15.9 billion in 2017 implying a 10.3 per cent compound annual growth rate, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to market research firm Forrester, despite the recent interest in using public platforms to host legacy applications, private deployments are still a priority.

"While 59 per cent of global infrastructure decision-makers rated building an internal private operated by IT as a critical or high infrastructure priority, 61 per cent rated hosted private as a critical or high priority," the report said.

When it comes to software, commercial software is a top choice for internal private

Sometimes, companies leverage multiple private solutions or open source software as part of or in lieu of a commercial offering.

said that use of open source as part of a private solution is increasing.

"In 2016, 42 per cent of global infrastructure decision makers' internal private platform was custom-built using open source software, up from 39 per cent in 2015," the report said.

Private software suites also face challenges. They are expensive and not all enterprises can spend over $1 million for a 1,000 virtual machine (VM) environment, said the report.

In addition to the cost, private software suites require technical expertise that's often lacking at a typical enterprise.

said that these challenges would dampen adoption of private software suites, especially as budgets shift toward development tools and training, and expects private software suites to grow six per cent annually over the forecast period.