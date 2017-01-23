TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Probe against IAS and IPS officers must be concluded within 90 days: Govt
Business Standard

Private schools on DDA land to take govt nod before fees hike: SC

Schools have to take permission from govt as it is on the land allotted by DDA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal of the committee of private unaided schools, located on land allotted here by DDA, challenging a Delhi High Court order asking them to take government's prior nod before hiking fees.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said these schools have to take permission from the government before hiking fees as they are on land allotted to them by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and refused to admit the plea for hearing.



"You (schools) are on their (government) land. Why won't you seek their permission before hiking fees," the bench, also comprising Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools which had challenged the January 19 last year order of the high court.

The Delhi High Court, in its order, had said that private unaided schools on land allotted by the DDA have to take prior government sanction before hiking fees and "schools cannot indulge in profiteering and commercialisation" of education.

The high court had also directed the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure compliance of the terms in letter of allotment regarding an increase of fees by recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA.

It had also directed DDA to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law against those private schools which violated the stipulation regarding fee hike in the letter of allotment.

The high court judgement had come on a PIL filed by an NGO which had sought that recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA be directed to abide by the stipulation in the letter of allotment to take prior sanction of DoE before hiking their fees.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Private schools on DDA land to take govt nod before fees hike: SC

Schools have to take permission from govt as it is on the land allotted by DDA

Schools have to take permission from govt as it is on the land allotted by DDA The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal of the committee of private unaided schools, located on land allotted here by DDA, challenging a Delhi High Court order asking them to take government's prior nod before hiking fees.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said these schools have to take permission from the government before hiking fees as they are on land allotted to them by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and refused to admit the plea for hearing.

"You (schools) are on their (government) land. Why won't you seek their permission before hiking fees," the bench, also comprising Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools which had challenged the January 19 last year order of the high court.

The Delhi High Court, in its order, had said that private unaided schools on land allotted by the DDA have to take prior government sanction before hiking fees and "schools cannot indulge in profiteering and commercialisation" of education.

The high court had also directed the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure compliance of the terms in letter of allotment regarding an increase of fees by recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA.

It had also directed DDA to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law against those private schools which violated the stipulation regarding fee hike in the letter of allotment.

The high court judgement had come on a PIL filed by an NGO which had sought that recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA be directed to abide by the stipulation in the letter of allotment to take prior sanction of DoE before hiking their fees. image
Business Standard
177 22

Private schools on DDA land to take govt nod before fees hike: SC

Schools have to take permission from govt as it is on the land allotted by DDA

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal of the committee of private unaided schools, located on land allotted here by DDA, challenging a Delhi High Court order asking them to take government's prior nod before hiking fees.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said these schools have to take permission from the government before hiking fees as they are on land allotted to them by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and refused to admit the plea for hearing.

"You (schools) are on their (government) land. Why won't you seek their permission before hiking fees," the bench, also comprising Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools which had challenged the January 19 last year order of the high court.

The Delhi High Court, in its order, had said that private unaided schools on land allotted by the DDA have to take prior government sanction before hiking fees and "schools cannot indulge in profiteering and commercialisation" of education.

The high court had also directed the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure compliance of the terms in letter of allotment regarding an increase of fees by recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA.

It had also directed DDA to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law against those private schools which violated the stipulation regarding fee hike in the letter of allotment.

The high court judgement had come on a PIL filed by an NGO which had sought that recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA be directed to abide by the stipulation in the letter of allotment to take prior sanction of DoE before hiking their fees.

image
Business Standard
177 22