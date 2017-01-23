Private schools on DDA land to take govt nod before fees hike: SC

Schools have to take permission from govt as it is on the land allotted by DDA

The on Monday dismissed an appeal of the committee of private unaided schools, located on land allotted here by DDA, challenging a High Court order asking them to take government's prior nod before hiking fees.



A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said these schools have to take permission from the before hiking fees as they are on land allotted to them by the Development Authority (DDA) and refused to admit the plea for hearing.



"You (schools) are on their (government) land. Why won't you seek their permission before hiking fees," the bench, also comprising Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said while dismissing the plea.



The apex court was hearing a filed by the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools which had challenged the January 19 last year order of the high court.



The High Court, in its order, had said that private unaided schools on land allotted by the have to take prior sanction before hiking fees and "schools cannot indulge in profiteering and commercialisation" of education.



The high court had also directed the government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure compliance of the terms in letter of allotment regarding an increase of fees by recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by DDA.



It had also directed to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law against those private schools which violated the stipulation regarding fee hike in the letter of allotment.



The high court judgement had come on a PIL filed by an NGO which had sought that recognised private unaided schools on land allotted by be directed to abide by the stipulation in the letter of allotment to take prior sanction of DoE before hiking their fees.

Press Trust of India