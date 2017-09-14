JUST IN
Priyanka Chopra says Sikkim 'insurgent', gets trolled

Pahuna is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency: Priyanka Chopra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Amman : Priyanka Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gives an interview to The Associated Press at the UNICEF Country Office in Amman. Photo: PTI
Priyanka Chopra has been slammed on social media for calling Sikkim an "insurgency affected state".

The actor, who recently presented her home production "Pahuna", a Sikkimese language film, at the ongoing Toronto international film festival, claimed in an interview with ET Canada that it was the first-ever film to have emerged from Sikkim as it's a "very troubled" region.


"This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," the actor said in the interview.

Soon after her interview resurfaced, many Twitter users started slamming the actor for being "politically illiterate".

Biswatosh Sinha, a screenwriter from Assam, tweeted. 
First Published: Thu, September 14 2017. 15:58 IST

