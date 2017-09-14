Priyanka Chopra says Sikkim 'insurgent', gets trolled

Priyanka Chopra has been slammed on social media for calling an "insurgency affected state".



The actor, who recently presented her home production "Pahuna", a Sikkimese language film, at the ongoing Toronto international film festival, claimed in an interview with ET Canada that it was the first-ever film to have emerged from as it's a "very troubled" region.



Dear Priyanka Chopra, is a peaceful place and #Pahuna is not the first film from the region. Plz get the facts right about NorthEast. — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) September 14, 2017



I m telling Priyanka Chopra is an idiot for last one year.

Noone believes.

Now see her comment about — Dr Samir Bhatta (@drsamirbhatta) September 14, 2017

"This is a Sikkimese film. is a small state in the which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," the actor said in the interview.Soon after her interview resurfaced, many Twitter users started slamming the actor for being "politically illiterate".Biswatosh Sinha, a screenwriter from Assam, tweeted.