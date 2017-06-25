Priyanka Chopra to back Modi's pet scheme, becomes Skill India ambassador

Skill India campaign was launched by PM Modi in July 2015 which aims to train 40 cr people by 2022

Actress will soon be seen endorsing government's flagship campaign, with the Skill Development Corporation roping in the celebrity as an ambassador for the initiative.



The former Miss World and star who is now making waves in Hollywood with her acting prowess, herself expressed interest in the initiative and will collaborate on a pro bono basis.



Priyanka will use her celebrity status to motivate youngsters to hone their abilities through a



Earlier, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shabana Azmi and singer Mohit Chauhan had also become goodwill envoys for



"As brand ambassador, we have given a letter to The interest had come from her," Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO Manish Kumar told PTI.



Kumar said the team associated with NSDC is working on how to project Priyanka most effectively through the campaign, as she has emerged as a global youth icon.



However, the 34-year-old had recently received a backlash with online trolls criticising the dress she wore to meet in during his four-nation trip.



The short floral dress that Priyanka wore for the meeting did not go down well with users who slammed her for being inappropriately dressed.



The was launched by in July 2015. The aims to train 40 crore people by 2022 through its skilling initiatives.

