Priyanka Vadra down with dengue, admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

-
ALSO READPriyanka Gandhi says no link between her property buys and Vadra's finances 'Priyanka Gandhi won't take charge as Congress working president' Vadra ends silence, says "truth shall prevail" in Facebook post Vadra Land Deals: Making Dhingra report public not 'criminal', says BJP Probe into Bikaner land deals to harass, hound me: Robert Vadra
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) here for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said today.
Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, "She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering."
Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines.
Later dengue was confirmed, they said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU