Priyanka Vadra down with dengue, admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

President Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir (SRGH) here for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said today.



Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, "She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering."



Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines.Later dengue was confirmed, they said.