Priyanka Vadra down with dengue, admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Hospital authorities said that she had come down with a fever

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) here for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said today.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, "She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering."


Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines.

Later dengue was confirmed, they said.

