Pro Kabaddi continues to grow in Season 5; touches 50 mn viewership

VIVO Pro Kabaddi in its fifth season registered a cumulative reach of over 50 million viewers, a jump of almost 59 per cent over the opening of Season 4 last year.

This year, the annual Kabaddi tournament added four new franchises to the existing eight, resulting in more than 130 matches spread across 13 weeks. With the introduction of Star First, India’s first free-to-air (FTA) private channel, and SS1 Tamil, a dedicated regional channel in India, Star has allowed the tournament reach followers of the sport across the nation.

The state of Karnataka has contributed significantly to a growth of 137 per cent for Season 5 as compared to Season 4. The average rating for day 1 showed an increase in other key markets as well with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra registering a growth of 48 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. In addition, the recently launched FTA channel, First accounted for 23 per cent of the total generated on the inaugural day of the season.

Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, commenting on the remarkable growth of VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “I believe this is the first big year for beyond cricket. The spectacular growth in for Kabaddi is a testament to this journey. It is heartening to see the response VIVO Pro Kabaddi has evoked from millions of fans across the country, cutting across geographies and demographics and I am truly overwhelmed by its success and rapid rise.”

The tournament is available live on the Star network, in addition to the recently launched FTA channel Star First, regional channel Star 1 Tamil, in Kannada on Star Suvarna Plus, in Telugu on Star Maa Movies and Hotstar.