Pro Kabaddi league prize money raised to Rs 8 cr

The stakes for Vivo Pro season 5 are now higher, with the price money for season 5 becoming Rs 8 crore. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 2 crore prize money awarded for season 4, in 2016.

This puts in the third place among domestic leagues in terms of prize money. The Vivo India Premier League's latest season prize money was Rs 46 crore while the India Super League’s was Rs 15 crore. This season starts from July 28 in Hyderabad. Twelve teams will clash in 138 matches to claim the Rs 3 crore prize money for winners.

The runners-up will be awarded Rs 1.8 crore, while the team that finishes in the third place will win Rs 1.2 crore. The most valuable player prize, previously awarded to stars such as Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chillar, also got a substantial boost this season, with the awardee set to win Rs 15 lakh.