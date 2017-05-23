Pro Kabaddi season 5 auction sees teams spend Rs 47 cr

which concluded its two day player auction on Tuesday in the national capital saw the 12 teams spend a total of Rs 46.99 crore to acquire 227 players. Star raiders (Rs 93 lakh), (Rs 81 lakh) and all-rounder (Rs 75.5 lakh) were the top buys in the auction, picked by Team UP, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, respectively. Jang Kun Lee, retained by Bengal Warriors, is the highest valued international player, at Rs 80.3 lakh.

The teams spent a total of Rs 3.95 crore on acquiring the top five Indian players and another Rs 2.16 crore (including Lee) on acquiring foreign players. While Day-1 was dominated by Category-A stars, Day-2 saw the franchises finding the perfect balance between experienced and young players. On Day-2 of the auction, Indian players from the remaining categories went under the hammer. Suraj Desai secured the highest bid on Day-2 by Dabang Delhi KC for an amount of Rs 52.50 lakh. New entrants also attracted interest of the franchisees on the second day of the auction. Sachin, a Junior National Championships bronze medallist, was picked by Team Gujarat for an impressive amount of Rs 36 lakh.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, said, "With 4 new teams coming on board, we embarked upon a new journey with the biggest Kabaddi auction in history. going for an unprecedented Rs 93 lakh is a testament to this enormous scale. This year, the stakes are higher than ever before. Franchises were prepared with strategic game plans, and were seen bidding fiercely to build robust teams. Every squad has a good mix of domestic, overseas and new young players. I want to congratulate for making history, and also wish every drafted player all the best for the biggest season of the league."