Probe needed due to secrecy around Jayalalithaa's treatment, says BJP

The (BJP) on Friday backed probe into the death of former Chief Minister

leader S. Prakash said that the secrecy which was maintained during former Jayalalithaa's treatment brewed suspicion and propelled the demand for investigation.

He said that his party hopes that the investigation in the regard is completed soon, as that will fulfill the demand of Amma's supporters and sympathizers.

"This has been the demand of many of sympathizers and supporters of late ji. They had suspected foul in her death. Many were kept away when she was admitted in the hospital and the medical reports were not accessible to anyone other than Sasikala. It is for this reason the demand for judicial probe had gained momentum. I hope that the probe committee completes the investigation swiftly," said Prakash.

Sasikala, a long-time friend of late Jayalalithaa, decided she should become Chief Minister herself. But, her plans collapsed when she was convicted by the Supreme Court for corruption and sentenced to jail for four years.

Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has ordered a judicial probe into the Jayalalithaa's death.

On Thursday, Palaniswami announced in a hurriedly convened press conference in Chennai that "Commission will be constituted under a retired judge to probe death of (J.Jayalalithaa)".

Palaniswami stated that the probe into Jaya's death had been one of the key demands of the O. Panneerselvam faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for its planned merger with the EPS grouping.

However, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar yesterday asserted that there is no point setting up an inquiry commission to probe the death of the former and requested the Centre to constitute a (CBI) inquiry on the same.

"I don't find any point of setting up this of this inquiry commission. I would request the Centre to order a CBI inquiry in this issue. Otherwise, it will just be an eye-wash," Deepa said.

The of Tamil Nadu, where died, backed state government's decision, saying that it is a good move.

The Chief Minister also announced that Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, Veda Nilayam, will be turned into a museum.

"Her (Jayalalithaa) Poes Garden residence in Chennai will be made into a memorial," said Palaniswami said.

led the AIADMK till she died on December 5 2016 after being months in hospital.