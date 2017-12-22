Probe panel seeks info from Sasikala, Apollo Hospital about Jaya's demise

An inquiry commission probing J Jayalalithaa's death on Friday issued summons to her confidant V K Sasikala and top executives seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment given to the late chief minister till her demise.



Justice A Arumughaswamy, who heads the one-man commission, directed Sasikala, presently serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison in a corruption case, to submit her response within 15 days.



He also issued summons to the Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy and his daughter and hospital Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy to respond within 10 days.was admitted to the here on September 22 last year and passed away on December 5, 2016.The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, commenced it's hearing on November 22 last.Several persons, including IAS officials, doctors, Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak and Madurai- based DMK functionary P Saravanan have deposed before it so far.The state government set up the probe panel in the backdrop of various views expressed by several persons regarding Jayalalithaa's death.