Professional at workplace: Etiquette tips for SBI 'brand ambassadors'

If you are sitting in a meeting avoid belching — it is highly irritating; also, try not to slip into a “common language” — it is considered unprofessional. These are part of the "social etiquette tips" in an e-circular sent out by the in the New Year. Apart for "grooming" tips such as "socks should ideally compliment /match colour of trouser" and "unless wearing a blazer, suits should be from the same fabric length", the circular suggests employees should try and "keep bad breath/body odour away" and "keep footwear clean at all times". The circular begins by reminding employees that each one of them "is a brand ambassador for the bank" and that his or her appearance and demeanour had an impact "on the image of the bank."