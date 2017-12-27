Project 'Swarna': Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi to have CCTV, odour control system

-
ALSO READRailway launches new gold standard trains as part of Swarn Project Shatabdi coaches split from train; no casualties Here is some good news for Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers Utkal Express tragedy: Railways set up benches for swift claims settlement IRCTC to pay Rs 30,000 fine for serving food with insects to passenger
-
Come 2018 and the Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi Express coaches, thanks to the Indian Railways project 'Swarna', will be equipped with new features.
Theadrests, said a top railway official, will have various new features such as disposable head rest cover for passenger seats, automatic odour control (AOC) system, and much more.
" The journey from Jaipur to Agra will be more comfortable in the new year. The Indian Railways has introduced Braille signage in the coaches to make travel easy for visually impaired people.
"Also, the all coaches will be equipped with CCTV surveillance system," North Western Railway chief spokesperson Tarun Jain said.
Also, there will be Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system for the staff to ensure their safety and responsibility, he added.
Trying to upgrade in all spheres, the railways has made efforts in improving the aesthetics too.
According to the officer, paintings exhibiting culture and heritage of the region will also be displayed in the coaches.
Talking about more of such railway coaches, Jain said in future there are plans to roll out same features in other trains too, especially those running in tourist circuits.
Golden triangle (New Delhi-Jaipur-Agra) is an important tourism circuit in the country attracting scores of domestic and international tourists for witnessing rich cultural heritage.
Notably, India's first Swarn Rajdhani was launched in New Delhi in the month of November this year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU