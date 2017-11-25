Protection of fundamental rights 'sacrosanct duty of judiciary': CJI Misra

Saying protection of of the citizens is "sacrosanct duty of judiciary", Chief Justice of on Saturday said judiciary is obliged to stand with the citizens if the entities encroaches upon their

Speaking at Law Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan here, Justice Misra said: "The citizens have been guaranteed and the governing entities are not expected to encroach upon it. The moment they encroach upon it or there is an apprehension that there is an encroachment, the judiciary is obliged to stand by them."

"There is a perception that there is a judicial activism... I must clarify protection of of each and every citizen is the sacrosanct duty of judiciary which has been conferred on by the Constitution. have been expended from the date of constitution came into existence," he said.

The CJI also said judiciary has no desire to make policy.

"Nobody intends, nobody desires to enter upon the policy making areas. We don't make policies but we interpret policies and that's our job," he added.

The prime task of the three wings of the state is to defend the Constitution, its values, morals and philosophy, Justice Misra said.

The two-day conference on the occasion of Law Day was also addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.