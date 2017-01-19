Protests over Jallikattu continue, AIADMK MPs to meet Modi over ordinance

-
-
A delegation of ruling AIADMK MPs will call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Jallikattu issue to seek an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport.
Amid raging protests seeking the nod for holding Jallikattu, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala said party MPs would explain the "emotional agitations" in Tamil Nadu and the need for the Centre to bring in an ordinance to lift the ban on conducting the sport.
In a release, she said the party panel of MPs will call on both the President and the Prime Minister.
An AIADMK MP told PTI that the party panel of parliamentarians will accompany Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tomorrow when he visits Modi on the issue.
AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha and 12 MPs (together with Sasikala Pushpa, the party has 13 MPs in the Upper House) in Rajya Sabha.
