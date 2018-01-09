Proton therapy for treating cancer to start at Mumbai's Tata Memorial

beam therapy is expected to be soon used for treatment at two hospitals in the country, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre said today. R Chidambaram said research will be taken up to develop indigenous version of beam therapy (PBT). " beam therapy is expected to be put to use to treat patients at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and at a private hospital in Chennai shortly," he said. Chidambaram was talking to reporters after taking part in the inaugural session of the Indian Particle Accelerator Conference (InPAC- 2018) at for Advanced Technology here. Representative image The four-day meet has been organised by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences of the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Indian Society for Particle Accelerators (ISPA). Chidambaram, a noted experimental physicist, said research to develop a fully indigenous version of beam therapy is going to be started soon. He said research projects are underway to bring forth scientific aspects of the Indian traditional medicine systems like Aryuveda. therapy is a type of that uses protons to treat A is a positively charged particle.

At high energy, protons can destroy cells. The therapy painlessly delivers radiation through the skin from a machine outside the body.