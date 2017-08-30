PSL spot-fixing: PCB bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 yrs from all forms of cricket

Pakistan batsman has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that affected the (PSL) earlier this year.

According to an espncricinfo report, Sharjeel was found guilty of five major charges of breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel could attempt a return to cricket in August 2019 as two-and-a-half years out of the five-year sentence are suspended.

Sharjeel, who could have faced a potential ban between five years and life, was given the minimum punishment on all charges.

Sharjeel's lawyer, Shaigan Ijaz, said they would appeal against the ban.