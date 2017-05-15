Public life in many parts of TN disrupted as Transport staff go on strike

The strike called by various trade unions in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) saw mixed reactions from employees on Monday with some unions affiliated to the ruling (AIADMK) not participating in the protest.

While buses in were plying, transport was affected badly in other parts of the state, and a few stone-pelting incidents and cases of blocking buses were reported as well. The Tamil Nadu government has beefed up security in and other major cities to face the strike on Monday.

Buses on long-distance journeys from bus terminus, which is one of the largest in the State, did not ply on Monday.

One driver said that while they are ready to run the buses, there was no security for them or the buses on long routes. With interstate transport from the neighbouring states not being affected by the strike, people are thronging these buses to travel long distance.

The strike was called after talks with the government on the pending wages and other amenities failed.Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar has said that measures have been taken to ensure that public transport is not disturbed. Special trains have also been deployed, and the metro rail is offering services at a 40 per cent discounted rate, he said.

He added that the government had allocated Rs 750 crore to meet the demands of the employees, of which Rs 496 crore will be issued in two days.

There are about 150,000 employees in eight transport corporations in the State and around 90 per cent are expected to take part in the strike, said the officials.