Puducherry Congress depicts Kiran Bedi as Hitler; Twitter goes berserk

In the latest fracas between the government of Puducherry and its Lieutenant Governor, the Congress party allegedly released a poster in which Kiran Bedi is shown as German dictator

Bedi tweeted the picture of the poster, marked by a 'folded hands' emoticon.





A chapter in the book?

Authors included...! pic.twitter.com/6pLnzpEUYf — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 21, 2017 The poster was allegedly made by a Congress unit as part of its ‘Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs.’



The series of posters also showed Lt governor Kiran Bedi being chased away. In one of the posters, she was depicted as goddess Kali.



This is series of posters.

Here another one which showed the Lt Gov being chased away..



Kiran Bedi had come under attack from the Congress after the swearing-in of three persons, nominated by the Centre, as the members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three members nominated by the Centre and inducted as members of the Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the in Puducherry).





ALSO READ: Serving Puducherry has been a challenge, says Kiran Bedi Members of the Congress protested against the induction. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village.





Kiran Bedi's 'open letter' - Serving Puducherry has been a challenge



Earlier Kiran Bedi said in an 'open letter' to the people of Puducherry on the eve of her completing one year in office, that serving Puducherry had been a challenge. This is what the letter said:

"I have had many hostile situations. But the Team Raj Nivas comprising capable officers have remained focused on the higher purpose of being here to serve the people of Puducherry. It (office of Lt Governor) is not a post but a position to serve to the maximum.

Raj Nivas has always stayed connected with people through social media handles.The year ahead will combine the good practices followed now and would do even more still to strengthen grass root democracy and inclusion.

May the year ahead see a swachch Puducherry, secure Puducherry and prosperous Puducherry. She described her last one year as a "fascinating journey in more respects than one, challenges notwithstanding."

Bedi had assumed office on May 29 last year and has been on visits to various pockets, mostly on her bicycle, fixing faults in the administrative machinery and addressing woes of the people as well as issuing on the spot orders for rectification of shortcomings. A bandh was also observed on July 8 in Puducherry at the instance of these parties to protest against the “undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures.” The parties also sought ouster of Bedi through the bandh and also through a fast on July 7.

