Puducherry Congress depicts Kiran Bedi as Hitler; Twitter goes berserk

Babri Masjid land dispute case: SC to decide on early hearing of petitions
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kiran Bedi

In the latest fracas between the government of Puducherry and its Lieutenant Governor, the Congress party allegedly released a poster in which Kiran Bedi is shown as German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Bedi tweeted the picture of the poster, marked by a ‘folded hands’ emoticon.

The poster was allegedly made by a Congress unit as part of its ‘Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs.’



The series of posters also showed Lt governor Kiran Bedi being chased away. In one of the posters, she was depicted as goddess Kali.



Reason behind the differences between Kiran Bedi and Puducherry government

Kiran Bedi had come under attack from the Congress after the swearing-in of three persons, nominated by the Centre, as the members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three members nominated by the Centre and inducted as members of the Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the BJP in Puducherry).

Members of the Congress protested against the induction. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village.


A bandh was also observed on July 8 in Puducherry at the instance of these parties to protest against the “undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three BJP activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures.” The parties also sought ouster of Bedi through the bandh and also through a fast on July 7.

Kiran Bedi's 'open letter' - Serving Puducherry has been a challenge

Earlier Kiran Bedi said in an 'open letter' to the people of Puducherry on the eve of her completing one year in office, that serving Puducherry had been a challenge.
This is what the letter said:

"I have had many hostile situations. But the Team Raj Nivas comprising capable officers have remained focused on the higher purpose of being here to serve the people of Puducherry. It (office of Lt Governor) is not a post but a position to serve to the maximum.

Raj Nivas has always stayed connected with people through social media handles.The year ahead will combine the good practices followed now and would do even more still to strengthen grass root democracy and inclusion.

May the year ahead see a swachch Puducherry, secure Puducherry and prosperous Puducherry.
She described her last one year as a "fascinating journey in more respects than one, challenges notwithstanding."

Bedi had assumed office on May 29 last year and has been on visits to various pockets, mostly on her bicycle, fixing faults in the administrative machinery and addressing woes of the people as well as issuing on the spot orders for rectification of shortcomings.

Twitter reaction

Social media went berserk after seeing the posters. Here are some reactions: 

