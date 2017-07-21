Puducherry Congress depicts Kiran Bedi as Hitler; Twitter goes berserk

A chapter in the book?— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 21, 2017
Authors included...! pic.twitter.com/6pLnzpEUYf
???? pic.twitter.com/c7d0PuBnNh— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 20, 2017
The series of posters also showed Lt governor Kiran Bedi being chased away. In one of the posters, she was depicted as goddess Kali.
This is series of posters.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 21, 2017
Here another one which showed the Lt Gov being chased away.. pic.twitter.com/2YumRQBI6Z
Part of a series.. pic.twitter.com/zzsdvhuMcw— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 21, 2017
Reason behind the differences between Kiran Bedi and Puducherry government
Kiran Bedi had come under attack from the Congress after the swearing-in of three persons, nominated by the Centre, as the members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three members nominated by the Centre and inducted as members of the Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the BJP in Puducherry).
Kiran Bedi's 'open letter' - Serving Puducherry has been a challenge
Dear madam, take immediate action against these dirty people— Mohan (@Mohankagvr) July 21, 2017
Cowardly act by Congress sycophants, knowing #KiranBedi is the ex Top Cop women in India..— Hunting_Hunters (@eparitosh) July 21, 2017
Congress can dishonor anyone to please Family
#puducherry #Congress depict #KiranBedi as Adolf Hitler. Shame on #congress #INC #RahulGandhi #Congress scared of her. Hail #KiranBedi pic.twitter.com/r2ykk3DV0j— saileashkumar (@saileash) July 21, 2017
Governor my foot!! #india #kiranbedi #hitler #Joker— Cat Grins (@catgrins) July 20, 2017
