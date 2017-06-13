Puducherry to offer subsidised cement; scheme named after Sonia Gandhi

on Tuesday said it proposed to offer cement at subsidised rates to low- and middle- groups people and name the scheme after President

"We are planning to emulate the scheme operational in Tamil Nadu. Cement would be available at subsidised price and all the modalities would be worked out in consultation with officials," Welfare Minister M Kandasamy told the union territory assembly.

He replied to the plea made by (Amma) legislator A Anbalagan on availability and cost of cement.

" Cement" scheme has been operational for the past few years in Tamil Nadu. The cement is sold at Rs 190 per a 50 kg bag to low- and middle- group people building houses upto 1,500 square feet.

Kandasamy said the proposed cement scheme in would be named after President

Intervening, Chief Minister said did not have industries manufacturing cement and hence it would be procured from outside and sold at subsidised price.

On difficulties faced by private builders and public in getting sand for construction purposes, he said he had taken up the issue with the in Tamil Nadu, from where the major chunk of requirement of sand in is sourced.

"We will ease the situation at the earliest," he said.

Anbalagan said there was severe shortage of sand for last three months bringing to a halt construction activity.