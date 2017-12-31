Pulwama attack: 4 jawans, 2 terrorists killed in attack on CRPF camp in J&K

At least four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been killed, and three have been injured in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at a CRPF training centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Three terrorists have been killed so far.

The terrorists had stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. They first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora

With the daybreak, more troops were called in to neutralise the terrorists. The buildings in the nearby area were also evacuated.

"Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 2.10 AM. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also," said the CRPF.

Further details are awaited.