Pulwama attack: 5 jawans killed in attack on CRPF camp in J&K

One more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has lost his life in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the toll to five.
The terrorists had stormed a training centre in the Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday, of which three were reported to be killed in the ensuing encounter.
The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora.
One terrorist is still said to be trapped at in the encounter site.
With the daybreak, more troops were called in to neutralise the terrorists. The buildings in the nearby area were also evacuated.
"Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 2.10 am. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J-K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also," said the CRPF.
Further details are awaited.
