Pulwama encounter: 2 security personnel killed in terror attack in Kashmir

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, on Saturday succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll of security personnel in encounter to two.

Earlier in the day, one policeman residing in the cordoned off building got killed during the evacuation process, after terrorists attacked District Police Lines in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Two other jawans had sustained bullet injuries as unknown fired upon the troops of 182 Bn that was moving out for operation from a nearby family quarters building, early morning.

The injured personnel have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, three terrorists are said to be involved in the attack and have been localized into two blocks.

There is intermittent firing and efforts to evacuate own families are in progress.

also fired an UBGL RD which got blasted in DPL ground, no injuries have been mentioned so far.

The encounter is still underway.

Further details are awaited.

