Pulwama encounter: Neutralised LeT commander killed civilians, says Army

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Ashish Jhingan on Wednesday lauded the over their joint operation in killing top (LeT) commander Ayub Lelhari, asserting that the latter was involved in civilian killings and many robberies.

Speaking to ANI, Jhingan said "The security forces knew about the terrorist whereabouts and movement, as we were tracking them from the time. According to our sources, we got to know that the terrorists are travelling in a local mode of transport with commuters. The police along with (CRPF) made a team and formed a joint operation at all security check points to combat them as soon as possible".

The officer further stated that Lelhari was involved in civilian killings and many robberies, and they have also recovered an AK47 rifle, magazine, ammunition from him.

Earlier in the day, Ayub Lelhari was killed in an encounter on with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The terrorists initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the region.

Hizbul Mujahideen's topmost commander in Kashmir, Mehmood Ghaznavi, was also killed in a gun fight that started on Saturday evening at Shopian.

Earlier on August 5, three militants of the Lashkar module were killed at the Jamia Mohalla Amargarh in Sopore.