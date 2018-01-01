Pulwama encounter: Third militant's body found in CRPF camp; operation ends

Security forces on Monday recovered the body of a third militant killed a day earlier after attacking a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's

"The body was found at the encounter site. With this, the search operation has ended," a police officer said.

Two local militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed on Sunday when three guerrillas entered the training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), triggering fierce fighting that lasted nearly 12 hours.

The identity of the third militant was being established, police said. Five CRPF troopers were also killed in the fighting.

Internet services suspended in on Sunday are yet to be restored.