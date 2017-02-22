Puma signs Team India captain Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Global sportswear brand Puma, today announced the signing of Indian Captain and icon as its global Kohli, who is among the youngest captains, has signed on for a landmark eight-year long association, which will help him work with towards transforming the and fitness ecosystem in India.

As part of this association, Kohli will work closely with in developing a line that will include cricket, fitness and style. The merchandise will include footwear, apparel and accessories and have Kohli's signature style amalgamated with his fashion sensibilities targeted to the Indian youth. This range would be launched in the Autumn Winter season this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, India said, "It gives us immense pleasure and pride in announcing this association with the country's favorite youth icon & world class athlete -- Virat has been credited with reshaping the role of a sportsman today; emphasizing the importance of fitness across all thus endorsing the ethos of the brand. Kohli is a world class athlete who exudes a magnetic personality and effortless style. He inspires those around him, is an excellent role model and will bring great value to in the years ahead."

Kohli said, "I am privileged to be part of a great list of athletes has. Not just today's icon like but also the brand's rich history with Maradona, Pele, I am impressed by the way has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a very short period of time. Both and I are committed to a long term partnership."

has a long history of working with inspiring icons, and Kohli joins an expanding list of influential sportsmen who have partnered with the brand. Past collaborations have included Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Thierry Henry, Antoine Griezmann, Cesc Fàbregas, among other stars from the sporting community. The brand has also garnered an impressive list of pop culture icons like Rihanna, Rapper Meek Mill, The Weeknd among other notable names.