Pune tops among Maharashtra cities in online payment of electricity bills

The Pune circle lead in of electricity bills of state-run power utility State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

As many as 66,50,000 people in the Pune circle paid their bills worth Rs 1,193.85 crore online in the last financial year,MSEDCL said in a statement on Monday.

On an average, the Pune circle of the company received Rs 99.48 crore payment every month through online mode in the last fiscal as against Rs 71.71 crore in 2015-16. There has also been an increase of Rs 333.29 crore in online bill payment in FY 2016-17 compared to the previous fiscal, it said.

Similarly, the number of customers paying online rose by 19.55 lakhs during the same period to 66,50,000.

The Pune circle was followed by Bhandup (in Mumbai) where the online collection stood at Rs 1,031.81 crore, Kalyan (Rs 798.86 crore), Nashik (Rs 314 crore), Nagpur (Rs 239 crore), Baramati (Rs 228 crore), Kolhapur (Rs 190 crore) and Aurangabad (Rs 177 crore), the statement said.

The MSEDCL has been encouraging people to pay bills by logging into its website 'www.Mahadiscom.In'.