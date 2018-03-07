Punjab budget session from March 20-28; state budget likely on March 24

The Cabinet today decided to summon the of the Vidhan Sabha from March 20 to March 28 while the state budget for 2018-19 is likely to be presented in the House on March 24. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by here today, an official release said. With the cabinet decision, the has been authorised to convene the 4th session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution. The will commence with the address at 11 am on March 20, followed by obituary references. The first day will have two sessions.

The motion of thanks on the governor's address will be moved on March 21 and would be followed by discussions on it. The discussions will continue the next day too. The further said that there would be no session on March 23 on account of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Martyrdom Day. The reports of the of for the year 2016-17 (civil, commercial), financial accounts of the account the year 2016-17 and appropriation accounts for the year 2016-17 are expected to be laid on the table of the House on March 24. Presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2017-18, Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2017-18, as well as presentation of Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, are also likely to take place on March 24. General discussion on the Budget estimates will begin on March 26, to be continued the next day. The discussion and voting on demands regarding Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, Appropriation Bill in respect of Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, and Legislative business would be transacted on March 28, 2018, after which the House would be adjourned sine-die.