Punjab-cadre IPS officer to take charge as first woman SSP of Chandigarh

A Punjab-cadre woman IPS officer is set to take over as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of UT Chandigarh.
2008-batch officer Jagdale Nilambari Vijay will be the first woman SSP of Chandigarh at a time when the city police are at the centre of attention over its handling of the case of a woman being allegedly stalked by the son of Haryana BJP chief.
"The MHA (ministry of home affairs) orders (regarding appointment) came yesterday. It may take two to three days for relieving (from the present post)," Vijay said on Tuesday.
She will hold the post for three years.
UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had earlier reportedly recommended the name of Nilambari Vijay for the post to the Union Home Ministry.
Vijay is presently posted as the commandant-cum-deputy director (indoor) at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur.
She had served in various districts including Ludhiana, Ropar and Pathankot.
The SSP post in Chandigarh has been lying vacant after Sukhchain Singh Gill, a 2003-batch IPS officer, was repatriated to Punjab in December last year.
SP Eish Singhal is presently officiating as the UT, SSP.
