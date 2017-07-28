Purna Chandra Padhi, the man who 'donated' Rs 1 crore to the BJD account

The name Purna Chandra Padhi did not ring a bell with the people of Odisha until recently, when it popped up on a national channel in connection with irregularities in the funding of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the state’s ruling party for the last 17 years. “Peon donates Rs 1 crore to BJD party fund,” screamed the headline. Padhi, who used to run errands at the BJD party office and Naveen Nivas (the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik), was at the centre of a media expose on funds received by the party, allegedly from dubious and anonymous sources. For many ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?