Pushpa Mitra Bhargava dies in Hyderabad

Bhargava, popularly known PM Bhargava, had been suffering from multiple health problems

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

PM Bhargava
PM Bhargava. Photo: Twitter

Well-known scientist Pushpa Mitra Bhargava, who was instrumental in founding the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, passed away here on Tuesday.

He was 88, CCMB sources said.


Bhargava, popularly known PM Bhargava, had been suffering from multiple health problems for some time now and the end came around 6 PM, CCMB sources said.

Bhargava, who had served as Founder Director of CCMB, is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife pre-deceased him, they said.

