Putin made no offer to mediate in Indo-Pak dispute: India retaliates

Russia has made no offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, contrary to reports in the Pakistani press that Russian President expressed his intention to mediate between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The MEA asserted that Moscow was "well aware" of New Delhi's position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment.





Response to a query regarding alleged mediation offer by Russia at https://t.co/g8xJX9hhzl — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 15, 2017 MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "No offer of mediation was made by Russia to India. Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence."

'Wishful thinking'

A senior diplomat in the Russian embassy in New Delhi rejected the Pakistani press' reports and said it was Pakistan's "wishful thinking".

"We do not have any information of such an offer made by our President. Russia is clear in its position that Indo-Pak issues need to be resolved bilaterally and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that," the senior diplomat said.

Pak 'welcomes' Russia

The Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying "we welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda".

Zakaria was asked about a reported offer for mediation made by Putin during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit earlier this month.

Zakaria also said that there was a growing realisation among countries in the region and the UN that India's "unprovoked hostility" along the Jammu and border threatened peace.