PV Sindhu advances into quarter-finals of Asia Championships in China

Indian shuttler defeated Aya Ohori of to advance into the second round of the Asia Championships while compatriot bowed out of the tournament going down to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen Hao here on Thursday.

Continuing her prime form, Sindhu outplayed the Japanese shuttler 21-14, 21-15 in a match that lasted 40 minutes at the Wuhan Centre Gymnasium here.

On the other hand, Jayaram, who caused an upset by defeating fifth seed Tian Houwei 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 on Wednesday, was bested by Hao 19-21, 10-21 in the second round match.

In a lop-sided women's singles encounter, Rio Olympic silver medallist and fourth seed Sindhu continued her domination right from the start. She wrapped up the first game comfortably and in the second game, the Hyderabadi shuttler showed much more intensity and discipline to outplay her opponent.

In a complete contrasting match, Jayaram never seemed comfortable against Hao. The Indian shuttler somehow managed to give a little fight but it was his opponent who proved superior and clinched the first game.

The second game saw Jayaram giving up easy points. As a result, Hao took eight consecutive points and thus wrapped up the issue 10-21 in just 35 minutes of play.